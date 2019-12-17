Considerable cloud covers the Bridge City: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Tuesday, December 17, 2019 10:42AM CST
A snowy Saskatoon street is pictured in this file photo.
SASKATOON -- Coming off a frigid overnight, temperatures will rise to near seasonal levels this afternoon, with a significant warm up heading towards us tonight.
A low pressure system pushes off the eastern slopes of the Rockies tonight, driving a warm front over most of the prairies.
That shift in air mass will leave things much more mild here for the rest of the week.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
· Today – Partly Cloudy.
· High: -9
· Evening: -11
· 9pm: -8
· Wednesday – Mostly Cloudy.
· Morning Low: -10
· Afternoon High: -2
· Thursday – Partly Cloudy.
· Morning Low: -12
· Afternoon High: -3