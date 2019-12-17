SASKATOON -- Coming off a frigid overnight, temperatures will rise to near seasonal levels this afternoon, with a significant warm up heading towards us tonight.

A low pressure system pushes off the eastern slopes of the Rockies tonight, driving a warm front over most of the prairies.

That shift in air mass will leave things much more mild here for the rest of the week.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

· Today – Partly Cloudy.

· High: -9

· Evening: -11

· 9pm: -8

· Wednesday – Mostly Cloudy.

· Morning Low: -10

· Afternoon High: -2

· Thursday – Partly Cloudy.

· Morning Low: -12

· Afternoon High: -3