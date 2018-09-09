The Liberal government is looking to tighten Canada's gun laws with the recently tabled Bill C-71, but the Conservative Party says the legislation targets law-abiding citizens instead of criminals.

On Sunday, Conservative MP Kevin Waugh hosted a town hall to listen to what locals have to say about Bill C-71.

The new law would see increased background checks, improvements to the license verification process and proper record keeping.

“This bill, C-71, does not solve the problem we have right now in Canada,” Kevin Waugh said, “And that's criminals getting a hold of guns.”

“We have issues in this country. We have issues with illegal firearms getting into the hands of people who shouldn’t have firearms. We should be dealing with that,” said Glen Motz, MP for Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner. “Let’s develop legislation that deals with that and not legislation that deals with those Canadians - the hunters, the fishermen, and the farmers, sport shooters, trappers - who are not the problem in the country. Let’s target those individuals that are.”

And he says while the legislation makes it tougher for people to get a gun, he says criminals don't go through the legal process to get one

“Criminals don’t follow any of the laws that we have in place already. So developing more laws that impact law-abiding Canadians who follow the rules, doesn’t take guns off the street.”

Bill C-71 has not been passed and is still making its way through the legislative process.