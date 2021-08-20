SASKATOON -- Conservative Party Leader Erin O'Toole is scheduled to make a campaign stop in Saskatoon Friday evening.

O'Toole's Saskatoon appearance will come on the heels of a visit to Winnipeg where he and Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau scheduled duelling campaign announcements.

The Tory leader is scheduled to meet with supporters at the Kickin’ Horse Saloon at Prairieland Park.

The event is expected to start at 7.