In the era of the MeToo movement, consent is top of mind for schools across the country.

Some fraternities in Canada have made it a point to teach its members the meaning of consent.

With welcome week at the University of Saskatchewan in full swing, staff are making it a priority to drive the message home.

“Alcohol and sexual violence often go hand in hand,” said Patti McDougall, vice-provost, teaching and learning faculty.

McDougall said the beginning of school is the most vulnerable time. That’s because the majority of sexual assaults on university campuses take place during the first eight weeks of school, she said.

“It’s about consent and the need to have ongoing consent and also about bystander intervention. We’re calling on our students to recognize when they can step in, when it’s safe to step in and do something,” she said.

Tracy Spencer with the campus outreach team shared a similar message.

She said in light of MeToo, victims of sexual violence are feeling more comfortable sharing their experiences.

“I don’t know if I’ve seen more people come forward, but there’s definitely more conversation right, so it provides a platform where people feel safe to be able to share,” Spencer said.

Both staff members mentioned Protective Services as a tool students may find helpful.

Protective Services is a group on campus that has a mandate personal safety and protection, emergency response and crime prevention, among others.

Walking escorts are also available to students. Safewalk volunteers walk people safely to their car or dorm from Sunday to Thursday, 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Outside of those hours, Protective Services provides escorts, as well.

Protective Services also provides a monthly crime report. The incident log is posted online and publically provides every report a student files.

Last September and October there were two sexual assaults reported and one incident of sexual harassment.

In addition to resources available, the U of S will offer a 12-hour self-defense course beginning in October. The program is reoccurring and provides women with defensive techniques to protect themselves in a confrontation.