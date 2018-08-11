

CTV Saskatoon





Mosquitoes caught in two traps within Saskatoon city limits have confirmed cases of West Nile Virus.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority and the City of Saskatoon are cautioning residents to take care to help lower their chance of coming into contact with the virus.

The greatest risk of infection, according to the health authority, is during dusk and dawn when Mosquitoes are most active.

Those infected with the virus experience minimal symptoms, but in rare cases it will develop into West Nile virus neuroinvasive disease, which can lead to brain inflammation and death.

Residents are encouraged to use insect repellent containing DEET or oil of eucalyptus. It’s important to remember to drain standing water, where mosquitoes lay eggs.

According to the City of Saskatoon to overall number of Culex tarsalis, the species of mosquito that carry West Nile Virus, have been low this year.