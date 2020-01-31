SASKATOON -- Metis Nation-Saskatchewan is hosting a conference focusing on childcare and early development Friday and Saturday.

The conference includes 160 delegates such as elders and early learning experts, with slide-show presentations and tours to locations such as community programs and childcare centres.

Some speakers include educators, social workers, an author/storyteller, and Saskatoon Police Chief Troy Cooper.

Goals of the conference are to increase knowledge of ongoing brain development, to network with early learning and childcare personnel around the province, and to identify the role language, identity, culture, values, and traditions play.