

Chad Leroux, CTV News Saskatoon





The second annual Métis days are underway at the western development museum, and a big highlight of the event was the neck bone eating contest.

Despite how the name sounds, contestants are not eating the actual bone, but instead the meat around the bone, trying to clean it as good as possible.

Organizers say there was a tight race last year between the city’s mayor, and its police Chief.

“Last year’s VIP winner was Chief Troy Cooper” said event organizer and head of C.U.M.F.I Shirley Isbister. “So there’s a lot of people out to get him this year.”

The Métis Days event saw more than just the eating contest. There are demonstrations and activities throughout the museum as well as all across the parking lot outside, with the theme this year of celebrating Métis women.

“To come and buy our Métis flag, and participate and hear about strong resilient metis women, it’s just important for me, again as a mom, to pass onto my girl.” Said event attendee Ronda Gebert

As for the neck bone eating contest, Chief Troy Cooper took home the title for the second straight year, edging out his competition with his expert bone cleaning technique.

“Well you know I had to think of trying to keep the bones as clean as possible and follow the rules, not focus on what the other competitors are doing” Chief Cooper said “I was focused on my own game, and it paid off.”