Community rallies around Saskatoon perogy shop after vandalism

A Saskatoon small business saw an outpouring of community support after it was vandalized.

“Our front windows, double pane, were smashed right through with rocks,” said A & R Perogies Myrna Olynick told CTV News.

Nothing was taken according to the owner, and the vandals also hit other buildings in the area Sunday night over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

The windows have since been replaced in the small building and protective metal screens were installed for extra protection.

But the damage and inconvenience of the whole ordeal was overshadowed a few days later. A customer took to social media asking the public to help the local business out, stop by and purchase some of their food as they work to get repairs done.

“Over 300 people shared it on the first day. It has been overwhelming the support we have gotten,” she says.

Thousands of people saw the post which resulted in a boom in business.

“I want to estimate that 80 per cent of the people that have come in the past two weeks have never been here before and did not know we existed and came to support us,” she said.

Their predicament struck a chord with people and the support kept coming.

“People are dropping off money to help pay for damages and a reno company offered to pay for the window,” she said.

Olynick has owned this business for 20 years, and says, they haven’t had any vandalism this significant happen before, but she has no plans to move. She recognizes that crimes happen everywhere.

Customers like Roland Lee Dumont are thankful for that commitment to the neighbourhood.

“It really struck me hard because of the fact that it is a community business in my own home community,” Dumont said.

Walking into A&R Perogies feels like walking into his mom's house he added.

They have ten employees at the business, many of whom are newcomers. All are getting some overtime hours pinching more perogies to try and keep up with the influx of new business that has rolled in.