The community of Hatchet Lake Dene Nation is searching for a man who has been missing since last year.

Jean Baptiste Tsannie, 24, was last seen on Oct. 12, 2017. He was reported missing to RCMP a week later.

Search and rescue teams, including RCMP cadaver dogs and Canadian Rangers, conducted a formal search for Tsannie. But, the snow made it difficult and Tsannie hasn’t been found.

The Chief of Hatchet Lake, who is a relative of the missing man, believes alcohol was a factor in the disappearance. It’s prompted him to call for stricter penalties to keep bootleggers out of their dry community.

“I know it’s a very, very hard on the family because they loved him,” Bart Tsannie said. “They couldn’t find him, we didn’t know what happened. The social issue is a really big issue in the community too. Justice needs to be changed on those bootleggers because they’re killing our youngsters, not just the youngsters, right to the elders.”

Tsannie was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. Anyone with information should contact RCMP.