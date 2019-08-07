The Pleasant Hill Community Association has written a letter to Mayor Charlie Clark and Councilor Hilary Gough, calling for action to help improve the Pleasant Hill neighborhood.

The letter, which is contained in the agenda for the upcoming planning and development committee meeting, outlines frustration by the Community Association to address issues such as drugs, crime, inadequate housing and gangs.

“Additional concerns, is that our community is bombarded with boarded up houses, violence, and habitual criminal and gang activity,” the letter says. “We have had emergency safety meetings for years, we have written reports coming up with ideas, we have engaged all levels of Government and City Services, we are tired of dealing with these issues time and time again, all of our executive members are volunteers, we do not get paid to stay on top of these issues and yet we feel like we are constantly left to bring these issues to the table.”

The Pleasant Hill Community Assocition also alleges landlords are not being held accountable for homes and buildings that are boarded up and unsafe. It says people are removing boards and going into the homes to live after the homes have been condemned. The Community Association wants to explore a program where properties that are condemned for long periods of time are taken down to give space for other investors to build safe and affordable housing.

“Why are we still advocating for things like proper lighting, proper police resources, affordable and safe housing, adequate mental health and addictions services, the list could go on.”

It asks for the City of Saskatoon to outline what specific actions will be taken to address the issues.

Back in July, Saskatoon Police Chief Troy Cooper said more resources would be going into the Pleasant Hill neighborhood. He said plainclothes officers and guns and gangs units would also be concentrated in the area.

The Planning and development committee meeting takes place on Monday at City Hall.