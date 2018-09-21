

Alexa Lawlor





Varsity View residents are concerned about a proposed development at the top of University Bridge, according to Jon Naylor, president of the neighbourhood community association.

The North Prairie Development project would see a vacant lot on the corner of College Drive and Clarence Avenue become home to 12 floors of condos and four levels of underground parking.

“One is it is unplanned development, which is costly and breaks the sort of overall planning view for the city,” Naylor said. “And the other is specific concerns about traffic and parking.”

Around the 5 p.m. rush hour, the University Bridge is already at capacity for traffic, he said. Adding around 200 residents – with the possibility of many driving to and from work – would add a lot of traffic, making daily commutes much slower, he said.

Another proposed condo tower, from Urban Capital and Victory Majors, is for the Broadway district. It includes two floors of commercial space, 15 floors of condos, and three levels of underground parking to be located on what is currently a parking lot behind Broadway Roastery.

Both projects call for a rezoning proposal. So far, neither has been approved yet by the city.