

CTV Saskatoon





A GoFundMe page has been set up for a cab driver involved in a threatening confrontation with his passenger.

The video of a Comfort Cabs driver chasing his passenger out of a taxi with a snow brush has gone viral on Facebook.

The confrontation comes after the passenger made threats and racial comments toward the driver.

Now, the manager of the business started a GoFundMe page for the driver with a goal of $200.

She says she started the page because people told her they wanted to show support for the driver.