Comfort Cabs manager starts fundraiser for driver
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, November 14, 2018 2:03PM CST
A GoFundMe page has been set up for a cab driver involved in a threatening confrontation with his passenger.
The video of a Comfort Cabs driver chasing his passenger out of a taxi with a snow brush has gone viral on Facebook.
The confrontation comes after the passenger made threats and racial comments toward the driver.
Now, the manager of the business started a GoFundMe page for the driver with a goal of $200.
She says she started the page because people told her they wanted to show support for the driver.