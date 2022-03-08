'Comes down to heart': U of S women’s hockey team thrives in underdog role during championship run
The University of Saskatchewan women’s hockey team will hit the ice Friday night in the Canada West final series in search of their first championship since 2014.
The team played the underdog role in back-to-back weekends, sweeping the University of Manitoba and then squeaking by the Canada West's number one seed Mount Royal University with 1-0 and 2-1 overtime wins.
“It was a pretty emotional win,” said coach Steve Kook.
“Anytime you get into a one-goal game or you get into an overtime game where it’s do-or-die, I mean just the emotions are heightened.”
“I think if you asked anyone at the beginning of the year they would have counted us out,” said goaltender Camryn Drever.
“It really comes down to heart and wanting it and playing for each other and that’s what really did it for us this weekend.”
The win punched the Huskies' ticket to the U SPORTS national championship tournament in Charlottetown from March 24 to 27.
“It was great. I mean, still today it’s kind of hard to believe that that's what the outcome was this weekend,” said blueliner Isabella Pozzi.
This weekend, the Huskies will face off against the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds for the Canada West Championship. The teams split the regular-season series.
“We’ve really been skating hard and forechecking, and getting a lot of offensive chances. Just keep doing what we’re doing,” Pozzi said.
“We’re going to try and keep our focus real short for this weekend, not overdo it, not try and do too much and go into B.C. and play. That’s a team we’re real familiar with.”
One of the standout Huskies is goaltender Camryn Drever, who has given up only three goals in four playoff games. In Saturday night's 2-1 overtime win she stopped 53 of the 54 shots she faced.
"She won it for us. That was the difference-maker for us,” Kook said.
“Cam was amazing this weekend,” said Pozzi. “It was great to have her back there and be the brick wall that she is.”
Game 1 is 9 p.m. Friday night at the Doug Mitchell Sports Centre in Vancouver.
