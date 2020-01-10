Game show aficionados in Saskatoon will have the chance to experience the nuances of Plinko in person when The Price Is Right Live comes on down to TCU Place.

The event, which features prizes including appliances, vacations and a new car, is set for March 2.

Contestants will play games such as Plinko, Cliffhangers and experience the Showcase Showdown, according to the show details.

The Price Is Right Live has given away more than $12 million in cash and prizes over its 14 years.

