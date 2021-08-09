SASKATOON -- On the fifth anniversary of his killing, Colten Boushie's mother will be speaking at a press conference.

The 4 p.m. CST news conference organized by the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations will be streamed live on CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca and CTVNewsRegina.ca. It can be viewed using the player above.

Boushie, 22, was fatally shot when an SUV he was riding in went onto farmer Gerald Stanley's property near Biggar, Sask on Aug. 9. 2016.

Stanley was charged in his death and later aquitted in 2018.

In March, a watchdog report examining the RCMP's investigation found police had racially discriminated against his family.