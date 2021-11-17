Collision between semi and overpass leads to no injuries in Saskatoon: police
A collision between a semi-trailer and an overpass at Lorne Ave. and Ruth Street E. (Francois Biber/CTV News)
SASKATOON -
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) are at the scene of a collision between a semi-trailer and an overpass at Lorne Ave. and Ruth Street E that occurred Wednesday evening.
SPS has restricted traffic in the area, both north and southbound lanes of Lorne Ave. have been fully restricted, according to a news release.
It’s unknown how long restrictions will be in place and drivers are advised to find alternate routes in the area.
Police say there are no injuries as a result of the collision.
--This is a developing story, more to come.