Collision between semi and overpass leads to no injuries in Saskatoon: police

SASKATOON -

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) are at the scene of a collision between a semi-trailer and an overpass at Lorne Ave. and Ruth Street E that occurred Wednesday evening.

SPS has restricted traffic in the area, both north and southbound lanes of Lorne Ave. have been fully restricted, according to a news release.

It’s unknown how long restrictions will be in place and drivers are advised to find alternate routes in the area.

Police say there are no injuries as a result of the collision.

--This is a developing story, more to come.