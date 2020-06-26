SASKATOON -- The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan has suspended and revoked the licence of a doctor who allegedly assaulted and had non-consensual sex with a woman he met on Tinder.

Dr. Jesse Leontowicz was charged with unprofessional conduct on Sept. 14, 2019 after evidence showed he was guilty of unbecoming, improper, unprofessional, or discreditable conduct.

According to charges filed by the college, Leontowicz engaged in sexual intercourse without consent, applied physical force without consent and removed a condom during sex without the consent of the woman.

Leontowicz is alleged to have held the woman, 26, down and hit her repeatedly causing significant bruising to her body.

The college held a disciplinary hearing in early May and issued its penalty on June 20.

“While Dr. Leontowicz was not criminally charged, his conduct in the context of this proceeding meets the definition of sexual assault,” according to the college’s May decision.

The incident allegedly happened in Regina while Leontowicz was a medical student.