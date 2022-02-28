Cold snap leads to frostbite cases: Sask. paramedics

PRINCE ALBERT -

Parkland Ambulance says they’ve treated a number of individuals from all walks of life for frostbite during recent cold snaps.

“It’s not just people who are disadvantaged,” said the Director of Public Affairs Lyle Karasiuk.

“It can be someone whose car is broken down, someone who’s waiting for a ride or the bus and inappropriately dressed.”

Frostbite is the freezing of skin and tissue underneath due to below-zero temperatures.

“Our body is made up of mostly water, so as the skin starts to get cold, it will start to get red. If you notice some patches of skin that have a white waxy appearance then you definitely have some frostbite,” said Karasiuk.

Skin may turn yellow or white, it may feel cold or itchy or tingly he says.

With more severe frostbite, skin may feel hard and when it thaws, blisters filled with fluid or blood may form. In more severe forms, skin turns black or blue and amputations may be necessary.

To help prevent frostbite when working or participating in leisure activities outdoors, Karasiuk recommends dressing in layers and covering your head, ears, hands and feet.

The owner and operations manager of Fresh Air Experience Mike Horn agrees.

“Dressing for our climate is very critical. Wearing the proper clothing to manage the moisture on your body with a base layer, followed by a quality insulation layer is key,” said Horn.

He recommends a base layer of merino wool or moisture-wicking synthetic material on your skin, followed by a fleece or down layer and topped off with a wind-proof jacket or winter parka depending on the temperature and type of activity you’re engaging in.

“A quality outer shell that will cut that wind, that goes a long way to trap heat and keeping your body warm,” said Horn.

Helicopter mechanic Michael Krause says he often works for long periods of time outdoors and finds dressing in layers works well.

“For the really cold weather I have a snow goose jacket and a couple of insulated pants and snow boots and some good cold-weather mitts,” said Krause.

Karasiuk says they don’t have an accurate total of how many cases of frostbite paramedics have seen because it is classified as a soft tissue injury and recorded with other injuries, but says paramedics typically treat a few people for the condition per week during cold spells.

“Warmer temperatures might be coming but there’s lots of winter yet,” says Karasiuk.