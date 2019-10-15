A 52-year-old Saskatoon man is facing several charges following an investigation by the Saskatoon Police Service Drug Unit into methamphetamine trafficking.

On Oct. 9 detectives witnessed apparent drug deals at a home in the 100 block of 107th Street West, police say.

A search warrant was subsequently executed there. A 52-year-old man was arrested outside was found to be in possession of 4.2 grams of cocaine, 2.4 grams of methamphetamine, a cell phone and $640 in Canadian currency.

Inside the home, detectives seized an additional $1,000 and drug related paraphernalia.