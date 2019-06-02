

CTV Saskatoon





A 36-year-old man is facing multiple charges after drugs, weapons and other paraphernalia were seized by police in a search of a Kerrobert residence.

The RCMP’s Crime Reduction Team entered a residence on Alberta Ave. in Kerrobert, and arrested a man. Upon search of the residence, officers found two firearms, ammunition and drug paraphernalia along with varying quantities of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, and “shatter” a cannabis derivative.

36-year-old Alexander Smarch is facing 13 charges including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Smarch will appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Monday.