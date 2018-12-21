

CTV Saskatoon





A picketer taken to hospital with a non-life threatening injury after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening.

The incident happened at the Co-Op grocery store and gas bar on 33rd Street. The injured picketer was a member of the Teamsters union supporting striking Co-Op workers.

UFCW spokesperson Rod Gilles said the driver of the vehicle tuned left into the parking lot and did not slow down when it approached a crowd of people and struck the worker “very hard.”

“We’ve had quite a few near misses already where our picketers have been almost struck by cars and we’ve filed quite a few incident reports.”

Police confirmed a pedestrian was struck in the 1600 block of 33rd Street West and a 51-year-old was taken to hospital with a non-life threatening injury.