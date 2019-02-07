Co-op says it has hired around 300 replacement workers as a labour dispute involving an employee strike drags into its fourth month.

Grant Wicks, CEO of Co-op, said the replacement workers are mostly fulfilling cashier and clerk duties, as well as allowing some closed facilities to re-open and others to extend hours of operation.

Wicks declined an on-camera interview, but told CTV several workers have crossed the picket lines.

Representative with the United Food Commercial Workers union local 1400 Rod Gillies, said the company should focus more on trying to come to an agreement rather than spending resources hiring replacement workers.

Workers walked off the job on November 1, 2018. Both sides appear to be at odds over one main issue - a two-tiered system where future employees would not have the same wages and benefits as current employees.

Wicks says both sides are still communicating and there has been some changes to proposals, however he would not elaborate.