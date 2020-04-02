CN crews on scene after 'minor' derailment northeast of Saskatoon
Published Thursday, April 2, 2020 11:51AM CST Last Updated Thursday, April 2, 2020 11:52AM CST
A April 2, 2020 photo shows CN workers on-scene after a train derailment near Dana, Sask.
DANA, SASK. -- CN says crews are on-site responding to a "minor" derailment involving an empty car on Highway 2 around 80 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, near Dana.
A CN representative said there is no danger to the public, as there were no dangerous goods involved, no fires, and no injuries.
- No mechanical defects on train that derailed in Saskatchewan: report
- Slowdown ordered after second train carrying oil derails near Sask. town
A train crossing was blocked but has since been cleared. The cause is under investigation.