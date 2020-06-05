Advertisement
Cloudy skies with sunshine peeking through this afternoon: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Blair Farthing
Published Friday, June 5, 2020 6:00AM CST
SASKATOON -- There’s finally a reprieve from the wind, albeit a short-lived one. We should see breeze blowing from the NW, shifting to the NE as the day wears on. Wind speeds are expected to hover between 15-25 km/h.
After the wind the rain rolls in, as the weekend and much of next week will be wet. Showers spot the forecast starting Saturday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – AM Clouds / PM Sun
High: 18 C
Evening: 17 C
Saturday – Showers / Wind
Morning Low: 9 C
Afternoon High: 18 C
Sunday – Rain / Wind
Morning Low: 10 C
Afternoon High: 18 C