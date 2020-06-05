SASKATOON -- There’s finally a reprieve from the wind, albeit a short-lived one. We should see breeze blowing from the NW, shifting to the NE as the day wears on. Wind speeds are expected to hover between 15-25 km/h.

After the wind the rain rolls in, as the weekend and much of next week will be wet. Showers spot the forecast starting Saturday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – AM Clouds / PM Sun

High: 18 C

Evening: 17 C

Saturday – Showers / Wind

Morning Low: 9 C

Afternoon High: 18 C

Sunday – Rain / Wind

Morning Low: 10 C

Afternoon High: 18 C