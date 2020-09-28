SASKATOON -- Northern showers tied to a low pressure system will bring stronger winds across central Saskatchewan Monday.

We could see the mercury rise into the twenties today as a warm front advances. The rest of the week will pale in comparison, at least as far as temperatures go.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – AM Clouds / PM Sun

High: 20

Evening: 18

Tuesday – Partly Cloudy / Wind

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 17

Wednesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 12