Advertisement
Clouds roll across our region, with sunny breaks behind: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Monday, September 28, 2020 6:07AM CST
Published Monday, September 28, 2020 6:07AM CST
SASKATOON -- Northern showers tied to a low pressure system will bring stronger winds across central Saskatchewan Monday.
We could see the mercury rise into the twenties today as a warm front advances. The rest of the week will pale in comparison, at least as far as temperatures go.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – AM Clouds / PM Sun
High: 20
Evening: 18
Tuesday – Partly Cloudy / Wind
Morning Low: 7
Afternoon High: 17
Wednesday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 4
Afternoon High: 12