Clouds converge on the province Monday, with snow to the North: This is the Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Monday, November 23, 2020 6:19AM CST
SASKATOON -- A warm front is moving in as a low pressure system churns across the northern grain belt.
Saskatoon should be far enough south that we'll only see the warming impact of said system, not the flurries. The mild conditions are expected to last most of the week.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Cloudy.
High: -7
Evening: -8
Tuesday – Mostly Cloudy.
Morning Low: -14
Afternoon High: -8
Wednesday – Cloudy.
Morning Low: -9
Afternoon High: -3