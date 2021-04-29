SASKATOON -- The cool Arctic air we have dealt with over the past week will be forced out as we see temperatures warm significantly overnight and into tomorrow.

In fact, we’re looking for highs to reach into the twenties on Friday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

· Today – Clouds Build.

· High: 12

· Evening: 11

· 9pm: 7

· Friday –Mostly Sunny.

· Morning Low: 4

· Afternoon High: 23

· Saturday – Showers.

· Morning Low: 5

· Afternoon High: 16