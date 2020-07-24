SASKATOON -- Closing arguments are underway in the first-degree murder trial of Brandin Brick.

Brick is facing charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, possession of a firearm while prohibited and breach of recognizance.

He is accused of killing 28-year-old James Chaisson after shooting him once in the chest.

Chaisson’s body was found in the 100 block of Avenue P South in February 2018.

Crown prosecutor Sandeep Bains was first to present his closing arguments at the Court of Queen’s Bench Friday morning.

The Crown wrapped up its case in June. The defence called no witnesses.

Brick’s defence lawyer Patrick McDougall told court he had issues hearing the Crown because of the plexiglass that was put up between them due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Court adjourned briefly to see if that issue could be fixed before continuing with closing arguments.

This is a developing story. More details to come.