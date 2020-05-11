SASKATOON -- Blue skies and sunshine last into the afternoon, with clouds developing later in the day.

Despite warmer temperatures over the next few days, this week is expected to remain cooler than normal.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Sunny

High: 9 C

Evening: 8 C

Tuesday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: -3 C

Afternoon High: 13 C

Wednesday – Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: 1 C

Afternoon High: 13 C