Clear, cold conditions greet us Monday morning: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Monday, May 11, 2020 5:58AM CST
SASKATOON -- Blue skies and sunshine last into the afternoon, with clouds developing later in the day.
Despite warmer temperatures over the next few days, this week is expected to remain cooler than normal.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Sunny
High: 9 C
Evening: 8 C
Tuesday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: -3 C
Afternoon High: 13 C
Wednesday – Mostly Cloudy
Morning Low: 1 C
Afternoon High: 13 C