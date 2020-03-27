Clear and sunny heading into the weekend: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Friday, March 27, 2020 6:03AM CST
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon wakes up to clear conditions, with sunshine carrying through the morning.
Temperatures are quite mild, but winds could play a factor, reaching speeds up to 25kmh Friday.
The pleasant temperatures are set to last all weekend, as the melt continues. Long-range things appear to be taking a turn for the worse by mid-next week.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today –Mostly Sunny
High: 3 C
Evening: 2 C
Saturday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -3 C
Afternoon High: 3 C
Sunday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -8 C
Afternoon High: 8 C