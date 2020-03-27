SASKATOON -- Saskatoon wakes up to clear conditions, with sunshine carrying through the morning.

Temperatures are quite mild, but winds could play a factor, reaching speeds up to 25kmh Friday.

The pleasant temperatures are set to last all weekend, as the melt continues. Long-range things appear to be taking a turn for the worse by mid-next week.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today –Mostly Sunny

High: 3 C

Evening: 2 C

Saturday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -3 C

Afternoon High: 3 C

Sunday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -8 C

Afternoon High: 8 C