SASKATOON -- Two groups in Saskatoon are hoping to help clean up the city’s green and naturalized space with local non-profits benefiting.

Wildernook Fresh Air Learning with Ecofriendly Sask are encouraging families to participate in the Rubbish Roundup, a five-day event to help remove non-biodegradable waste from parks and green spaces around the city.

Organizers promote it as an activity that can accommodate physical distancing during the pandemic and help the environment at the same time.

Claire Miller, founder of Wildernook Fresh Air Learning, which provides nature programming and experiences in Saskatoon’s urban parks, feels it’s time to give a bit back.

“Were leaning pretty heavily on our green spaces right now for health, transportation for wellness, so I think were all ready out using a lot of these spaces we can certainly reciprocate and show some stewardship back by taking a bag with us and spending an hour to help clean up.”

After a garbage bag of trash is collected, people can post a picture of themselves or a group with the bags and where they were collected by hash-tagging Wildernook and $10 will be donated to either Saskatoon Crisis Nursery, Saskatoon Search and Rescue or One School One Farm.

Organizers are hoping participants collect around 1,000 bags of rubbish during their roundup campaign which ends May 24.