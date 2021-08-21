SASKATOON -- A classic summer event in Saskatoon is back at full speed.

Rock 102’s Tribute to Show & Shine Weekend kicked off on Friday evening with a rock concert and kickoff at the Wyant Group Raceway. The event continued on Saturday, as hundreds hopped in their classic rides to visit local businesses for a crash prize, along with more music, prizes and food.

Larry Rollack is attending the three-day event from Alberta, and said the Show & Shine draws in many more people from outside of Saskatoon.

He said he keeps coming back because of the bond he shares with other attendees.

“It’s the culture. It doesn’t matter if you’re poor or rich, young or old, everybody talks cars,” he said.

“These cars are our heritage.”

According to Rock 102’s website, it wasn’t able to go ahead with the downtown car show this year. However, many more events are lined up.

Saturday:

Drive & Shine – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rock the River – 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Delta Hotels by Marriott Bessborough Gardens

Co-op Pit Stop on Eighth Street – 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday:

SIR Points Race #6 – 10 a.m., elimination at 1:30 p.m.

Long & McQuade Cars & Guitars – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rock the River – 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Delta Hotels by Marriott Bessborough Gardens

– with files from Chad Leroux