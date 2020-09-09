SASKATOON -- As students get back to a routine, some students in Saskatoon will be missing classes on Thursday.

The Greater Saskatoon Catholic School board issued a statement Wednesday night, announcing classes for pre-kindergarten to Grade 5 at St. Frances Cree Bilingual School are cancelled Thursday because sewer-line problems affecting washrooms.

In a statement the school board said the St. Frances Cree Bilingual School Bateman Campus, for Grades 6 to 9 and Eco-Justice, will be open as scheduled.

The school board said it will let families know if it is able to resume classes on Friday. Parents and caregivers should watch for updates and can call the school at (306) 659-7310 with any questions, the school board said.