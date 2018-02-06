Classes cancelled at Brunskill School
Published Tuesday, February 6, 2018 7:17AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 6, 2018 7:34AM CST
Today’s classes at Brunskill School are cancelled due to a water main break in the area. There will be no water service to the school until repairs are completed.
All students and staff have been sent notifications. An update will be provided Tuesday afternoon regarding Wednesday’s classes.
