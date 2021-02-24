Advertisement
Classes again cancelled at Saskatoon elementary school due to water main breaks
Blair Farthing
Published Wednesday, February 24, 2021 5:29AM CST
SASKATOON -- v> Classes are once again cancelled at Bishop Klein School due to water main breaks.
Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) says water has not been restored following several recent water main breaks in the area. Teachers are providing classes online.
GSCS says families will be informed when classes resume at the school.