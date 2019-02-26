Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark says the city will support a proposed safe drug consumption site in the city.

“We will be working with the oversight in terms of with a community stakeholders group and the police are going to be involved,” said Clark on CTV Morning Live.

“Learn from where these things have created some challenges in other communities to have the best possible outcome here in Saskatoon.”

AIDS Saskatoon plans to file an application to the federal government in April for the project, which would be the first in Saskatchewan. The planned location for the site is 1416 20th Street West and public consultations are planned for late February to mid-April.

“The majority is crystal meth,” executive director Jason Mercredi said. “We have other people that do down, like morphine, hydro-morphine, that type of thing. There’s crack cocaine and were starting to see increases in fentanyl being cut into drugs which is one of the impetus’s to do this initiative right now.”

He said the idea has support from many organizations that work with drug abuse.

“We know that the need is there.”

Coun. Hilary Gough, who represents the ward where the proposed site would be located, told CTV News: “I am in favour of expanded services across a whole spectrum of care for people living with addiction in our community.”

NDP MLA Sheri Benson, who represents Saskatoon West, said she wholeheartedly supports the project.