Garret Gartner, a cyclist who uses the dedicated bike lanes on Fourth Avenue, doesn’t mind that City Council has decided to abandon the project.

“I think they’re nice. They don’t get cleared as much as I like so I end up using the car lanes,” he said.

“I think they worked for what they were. Maybe they weren’t the perfect solution but to find that you need to try things out.”

Council on Monday voted to remove the temporary bike lanes on Fourth Avenue by June 30, though the bike lanes on 23rd Street will remain intact.

“The lanes there and the level of division in the community, anger and dissatisfaction both from the cycling community and from the driving community, Fourth Avenue wasn’t getting better. It was getting worse,” Mayor Charlie Clark said.

Council also voted 6-5 in favour of designating 19th Street, 23rd Street and Third Avenue as locations for separated bike lanes.

However a report on new public consultations surrounding design elements for the bike lanes isn’t expected until 2021.

“Given how controversial this has been and given how divisive it could be, it’s worth taking the time to make it something that’s going to add value and get people excited about,” Clark said.

“Things have gotten more polarized, more divided and I’ve learned you don’t want to force something and create more animosity.”

Gartner said his dream would be to have every fourth road in the city dedicated to bikes to avoid competition with cars.

“A lot of the animosity is, cars think bikes should stick to sidewalks, bikes want to be on the road and that’s where the butting of heads come in.”