SASKATOON -- The Canadian Junior Football League is extending its eligibility criteria due to the pandemic.

Because the season was cancelled, the league has decided to extend the eligibility of those players who are 22 years of age in 2020 for one additional season in 2021.

Players who are 21 this year have been granted one additional year of eligibility as well for the 2022 season.

The league, which includes the Saskatoon Hilltops and Regina Thunder, says it is working toward returning to the field next season.