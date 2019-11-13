Civilian helps Saskatoon cops nab suspicious driver
Published Wednesday, November 13, 2019 12:22PM CST
SASKATOON -- A 36-year-old man is charged with resisting arrest, possession of a dangerous weapon and several firearms related offences.
Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday police observed a 2007 silver Nissan Titan near Avenue I and 22nd Street being driven by a person in a mask who was exhibiting aggressive behavior, according to a news release.
As officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the suspect fled at a high rate of speed, police say. The truck was found abandoned at Avenue J North and 23rd Street West.
Police observed the suspect driver walking nearby. He refused to comply with police commands and became aggressive with the arresting officer, police say.
A civilian passerby assisted the lone member in apprehending the suspect prior to the arrival of additional officers.
The suspect was found in possession of a knife and ammunition, and a gun was found inside the suspect vehicle, along with a mask, police say.