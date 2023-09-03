City workers in Prince Albert set deadline for strike action

City workers in Prince Albert are saying they will go on strike if they can’t reach a tentative agreement with city managers by Sept. 11.

Employees with CUPE 882 have been without a contract since December 2021. In June, the union voted in favour of job action up to and including a full withdrawal of services. A work-to-rule order has been in effect since Aug. 10.

The city said it offered an 11 per cent increase over four years, but the union rejected the offer and wants a 12 per cent increase over four years.

CUPE 882 vice-president Cara Stelmaschuk said it’s not just about the one per cent, and said the union wants to discuss other improvements to the contract.

She said after the union rejected the final offer, the city did not want to meet.

Stelmaschuk said the union has only had eight days of face-to-face bargaining since negotiations began.

“The City of Prince Albert seems to have no interest in negotiating with us,” Stelmaschuk said in a statement on Thursday.

Kevin Yates, human resource manager with the city, said the city’s final offer would move employees from the 85th to the 95th percentile.

“We have the best offer of any of the cities in Saskatchewan on the table. It’s more than a fair offer. The city needs to balance the interest of the taxpayers in Prince Albert with the needs of the employees,” Yates said in an interview with CTV News in August.

If workers move ahead with the strike, it would effect services at City Hall, the EA Rawlinson Centre, Art Hauser Centre, Frank Dunn Pool, Alfred Jenkins Field House, and the Arts Centre, according to a statement from the union.

“We want to emphasize that CUPE 882 doesn’t want to go on strike,” Stelmaschuk said.

“We want to reach a deal at the table.”

