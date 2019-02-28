

CTV Saskatoon





The City of Saskatoon has won the latest round of legal action against several big box stores over their tax assessments.

Two Walmart locations, two Canadian Tire locations and a Home Depot in Saskatoon lost an appeal in a legal struggle where the retailers were seeking to have their property taxes lowered.

The city says the five locations are valued at a combined $255 million, but the stores argued against the way the assessment was made.

That assessment value remains in place after a ruling by the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal.