The City of Saskatoon has won the latest round of legal action against several big box stores over their tax assessments.

Two Walmart locations, two Canadian Tire locations and a Home Depot in Saskatoon lost an appeal in a legal struggle where the retailers were seeking to have their property taxes lowered.

The city says the five locations are valued at a combined $255 million, but the stores argued against the way the assessment was made.

That assessment value remains in place after a ruling by the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal.