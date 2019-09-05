

CTV News Saskatoon





The City of Saskatoon is warning residents about a scam involving phone calls, texts or emails appearing to come from Saskatoon Light and Power.

The message indicates that the resident either has a utility refund or that they are owed money due to over-billing, and a web link is included to provide the victim’s banking information, the city said in a news release.

Scammers typically use the information they gather this way to get money or commit identity theft.

These types of messages are never from the city of Saskatoon Light and Power, and the City says it never requests or collects credit card or bank account information from customers via phone, text or email.

The City would typically use application forms to collect banking information for setting up new utility accounts, direct debit bill payments or for the Tax Instalment Payment Plan Service program.