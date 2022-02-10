City warns of icy streets, sidewalks as mercury plunges in Saskatoon

The City of Saskatoon is urging caution with temperatures expected to cool off overnight Thursday.

"Streets and sidewalks remain wet and slushy from recent rainfall, which is expected to freeze into the evening as temperatures drop quickly from the plus side to minus 12," the city said in a news release.

Crews have been applying sand at intersections, along residential streets with packed snow and clearing a path to catch basins where water is "ponding" on streets as snow melts, according to the city.

The city says drivers should be mindful of road conditions and leave extra room in front of their vehicles.