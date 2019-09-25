SASKATOON - Saskatoon residents may learn within a few months where a proposed downtown arena and convention centre might be located.

However, before revealing potential locations and potentially boosting their value in the process, city administration is working to secure agreements with property owners in advance.

“We would be securing the privately-owned sites, prior to going out, so we don’t want the impact of those sites to adjust their pricing,” Lesley Anderson, director of planning and development, told the City Council’s Governance and Priorities Committee on Monday.

During the meeting, Anderson emphasized the informal agreements aren’t final and only relate to a potential purchase.

Once the agreements are in place and city staff finish studying the locations, the options will be presented to the public for feedback during a series of open houses.

The open houses will hopefully be held this winter, Anderson said.

“We’d be showing, here are some opportunities and challenges presented by each site based on our analysis. Then we’ll be asking for feedback: did we miss anything, are there other things you want us to consider, are there particular challenges with one site for some aspect,” Anderson told council.

Administration’s communication plan also involves the development of a web page explaining what is happening and why a new downtown event and entertainment district is being pursued, according to her written report to the committee.

Following public consultation, a report on site options and public engagement results will be forwarded to City Council for a decision on siting and site acquisition, the report says.