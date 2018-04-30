

CTV Saskatoon





Council will vote on Monday whether to restrict the use of backyard fire pits in the city.

The new rules would prohibit the use of open air fire pits before 2 p.m., and after 11p.m.

It's been a contentious issue in the city, with many strong opinions for and against the new rules.

An online petition has garnered thousands of signatures opposing the restrictions.

The city council meeting begins at 1 p.m.