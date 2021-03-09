SASKATOON -- The city will be taking a closer look at signage rules for pot shops.

The move comes after a business looking to open a cannabis retail location in Saskatoon realized its sign violated a city bylaw related to signs at pot stores.

Greenery Cannabis Boutique has a marijuana leaf symbol on its sign but the city bylaw says only alpha-numeric characters can be used.

On Monday, the company brought its concerns over the issue to the planning, development and community services committee at city hall.

During the meeting, the city's licensing and permitting manager Mark Wilson said the signs of two other cannabis retailers operating in the city also violate the rules.

While Wilson did not name the businesses, he said one "is relatively new" and the other is one of the first six stores that were permitted to open in the city in 2018.

During the meeting, a representative for Greenery Cannabis Boutique said that in the company's view, "the majority of the cannabis stores in Saskatoon are actually in contravention" of the ban on non-alphanumeric characters

City councillors voted to review signage requirements.