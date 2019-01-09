The City may change how it handles dog barking complaints to improve enforcement and simplify the complaint process.

A report going to the Planning and Development Committee outlines the changes to nuisance dog barking complaints during daytime hours.

The report recommends updating the complaint questionnaire and upgrading software to improve efficiency.

The report also says more evidence is required for nuisance complaints during daytime hours.

“The primary reason for this difference is that dogs have an innate tendency to bark, and the majority of residents and associated activities occur during the daytime period. It then becomes a case of differentiating noise generated from natural and normal everyday activity, and noise that constitutes a nuisance.”

The relationship between neighbors also needs to be considered and the intent of the bylaw should not be used as part of a disagreement between neighbors, the report says.

In 2017 the Saskatoon Animal Control Agency received 321 complaints of dogs barking. Fourteen per cent happened after hours while 29 per cent were during daytime hours. Fifty-seven per cent occurred during both the daytime and after hours.

The solicitor’s office reviewed the Animal Control Bylaw in 2015 to address issues of dogs barking overnight. The bylaw says barking or howling is considered a nuisance in residential districts on weekdays between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. and on Sundays or holidays between 11 p.m. and 8 a.m. The barking must persist for a period of 15 minutes or longer.

The report is expected to be discussed on Monday at City Hall.