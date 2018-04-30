City to honour Joni Mitchell with promenade
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, April 30, 2018 3:36PM CST
The City of Saskatoon announced on Monday that a walkway in River Landing will be named to honour Joni Mitchell.
Joni Mitchell Promenade will be located on the south side of Spadina Crescent East between Second and Third Avenue.
Mitchell lived in Saskatoon as a child, and performed some of her first concerts in the Bridge City.
“So many of Ms. Mitchell’s powerful songs that have influenced the world are rooted in the places and lives of our community,” Mayor Charlie Clark said in a written release. “She wrote honestly and prophetically. She was ahead of her time in writing about reconciling relations with each other and the land we live on.”
A public ceremony will be held on June 10 for the promenade, along with a plaque unveiling on Broadway Avenue to acknowledge the Louis Riel Coffee House where Mitchell used to play.