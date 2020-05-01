SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon says it will temporarily reassign recreation staff to serve as physical distancing "ambassadors" after reports of people gathering in ways that violate the province's COVID-19 public health order.

"We have seen too many people not following the public health orders and beginning to gather in groups in parks and open spaces. This risks us losing the progress we have made in saving lives and keeping the community safe,” Mayor Charlie Clark said in a news release.

Beginning next week, the newly-minted physical distancing ambassadors will periodically ensure signs and barriers are still in place at the city's playgrounds, which have been closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

While in city parks and sports fields, the recreation staff will educate the public about the importance of physical distancing when using the city's outdoor spaces, the city said in its release.

More details to come.