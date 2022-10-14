City to consider tapping Saskatoon fire hydrants during future extreme heat events

City council is being asked to consider tapping fire hydrants during future extreme heat events to help keep vulnerable people hydrated.

When the city's planning, development and community services committee meets on Monday, it will consider a request to use the city's fire hydrants to help reduce the risk faced by many on the hottest days of the year.

"This summer the Community Support Officers encountered many people who were suffering from dehydration, especially amid periods of sweltering heat," DeeAnn Mercier says in a letter to the committee.

"People who have trouble accessing fresh water, are street-entrenched, travelling long-distances on foot or visiting outdoor festival sites need access to water in our core neighbourhoods and business districts," Mercier writes.

Mercier, who chairs the city's street activity subcommittee, says other municipalities turned to their firefighting infrastructure over the summer to help keep residents safe.

"In Winnipeg, Edmonton and Vancouver this past summer, the City tapped fire hydrants as water stations to keep their citizens hydrated during extreme warm weather," Mercier says.

She says the tapped hydrants were used to offer services such as drinking fountains, bottle filling stations, misting stations and hand washing stations.

"The Street Activity Subcommittee respectfully requests that these imperative assets be integrated into Saskatoon’s urban landscape in preparation for future extreme heat events," Mercier says.